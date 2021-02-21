Lido Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 456.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,862,000. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 54.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Mastercard stock opened at $333.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.