Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,881 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 316.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $10,650,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 665.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 142,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $135.71.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

