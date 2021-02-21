Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 20,789 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 258,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 65,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

