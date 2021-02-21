Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

