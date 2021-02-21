Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $478.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

