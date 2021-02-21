Lido Advisors LLC Sells 841 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $166.31 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.47.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.