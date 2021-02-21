Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,697,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,131,000 after buying an additional 1,063,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,630,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of NET opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -210.69 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,461,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,633 shares of company stock worth $49,689,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

