Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,424,000 after buying an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,862,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 597,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of RCL opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.