Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 911,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 679,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $55.03 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.