Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $1.49 on Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002628 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $582,040.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.41 or 0.00498853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00093120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00061174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00076706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.64 or 0.00442926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00028198 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.