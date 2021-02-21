LifePro Asset Management Acquires 1,801 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 1.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

Illumina stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.26. 936,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.40 and its 200-day moving average is $352.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.