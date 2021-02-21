LifePro Asset Management Acquires 3,124 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 3.7% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $570.73. 1,958,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

