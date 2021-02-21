LifePro Asset Management Acquires 3,971 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk makes up about 7.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.06% of The Trade Desk worth $22,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,086.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $56.85 on Friday, reaching $903.35. 2,375,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,297. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $810.42 and a 200 day moving average of $684.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 309.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

