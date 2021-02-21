LifePro Asset Management Acquires Shares of 6,592 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Roper Technologies makes up 0.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP stock traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.91. 736,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

