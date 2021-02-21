LifePro Asset Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 82,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,685 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

