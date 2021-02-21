LifePro Asset Management Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.77. 843,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,541. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

