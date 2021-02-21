LifePro Asset Management Makes New $12.63 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 3.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,980,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Shares of CMG traded up $16.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,473.09. The stock had a trading volume of 244,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,456.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,328.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.