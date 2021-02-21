LifePro Asset Management Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $17.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $750.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,980. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $783.03 and a 200-day moving average of $740.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.