LifePro Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 3.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $540.22. 2,841,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.26 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

