LifePro Asset Management Sells 4,940 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

LifePro Asset Management lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for 0.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.63. 2,001,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,040. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

