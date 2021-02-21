Linear (LINA) Reaches Market Cap of $162.58 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Linear has a total market cap of $162.58 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.46 or 0.00767249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00042221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058691 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00040639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.05 or 0.04612641 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,188,432,091 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.