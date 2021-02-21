Linear Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.24 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Linear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $162.25 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.78 or 0.00771843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00018800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.04 or 0.04540110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,190,815,424 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

