LiquidApps Price Up 30.7% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $16.49 million and approximately $23,027.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00028361 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,619,144 coins and its circulating supply is 707,041,482 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.