LiquidApps Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,142.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $10,142.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00028843 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 707,086,891 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.