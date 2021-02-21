Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $2,351.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $7.42 million and $2,351.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00328784 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001335 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,490.26 or 1.00572479 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 712,065,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

