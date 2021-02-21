Lition Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Lition has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $218,797.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,556.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,960.35 or 0.03405950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.00396151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $719.87 or 0.01250713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00447494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00424647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00283251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

