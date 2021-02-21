Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.00.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of LFUS opened at $278.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.85. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $2,415,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,342.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,869 shares of company stock worth $14,145,874. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

