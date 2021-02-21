Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stake Lessened by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 7,188.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $11.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.56. 72,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,491. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.85.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total value of $1,812,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,047 shares in the company, valued at $71,533,836.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,869 shares of company stock worth $14,145,874 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

