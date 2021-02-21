Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $970,221.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,363,284 coins and its circulating supply is 21,363,272 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

