LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0282

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.46 million and $4,670.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002278 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,949,714 coins and its circulating supply is 51,736,937 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

