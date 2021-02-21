LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $1.23 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002162 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $18.37 million and $119,191.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002521 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.