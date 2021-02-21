Loki Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,541.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,947.00 or 0.03383672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.00397633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $720.81 or 0.01252692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00424063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00442388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00282392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

