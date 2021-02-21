Loom Network Market Capitalization Achieves $148.75 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $148.75 million and approximately $38.71 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00039854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.07 or 0.04549131 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

