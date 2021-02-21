Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Achieves $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00504810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00062202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00383340 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.