Loopring Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $892.23 million and $62.37 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.49 or 0.00761307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.95 or 0.04566139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,006,418 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.