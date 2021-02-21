Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,855 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,855 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 605,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after buying an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 907,591 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

