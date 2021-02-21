Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,360 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.97 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

