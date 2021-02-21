Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,663 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Henry Schein by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 5.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 334.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

