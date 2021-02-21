Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $55,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,665,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

NYSE XPEV opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.