Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $55,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,665,000.
NYSE XPEV opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
