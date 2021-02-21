Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $19,997,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.89 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

