Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vocera Communications worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCRA. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

VCRA opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -126.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

