Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Malibu Boats worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

