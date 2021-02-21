Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.93 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.10 and a 200-day moving average of $245.02.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.