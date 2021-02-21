Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American States Water by 18.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 42.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

AWR stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22. American States Water has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

