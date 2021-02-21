Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,927 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Telenav worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Telenav by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Telenav by 606.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Telenav by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TNAV opened at $4.79 on Friday. Telenav, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $229.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

