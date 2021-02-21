Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Albireo Pharma worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

