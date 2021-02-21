Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avaya worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Avaya by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Avaya stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

