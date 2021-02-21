Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PRA Group worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in PRA Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PRA Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at $932,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

