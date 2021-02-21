Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 223.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

ADP stock opened at $169.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $181.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

