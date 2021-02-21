Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,913 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $28.69 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

